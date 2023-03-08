 Advocates’ association writes to CJI over quick posting of anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Virupakshappa : The Tribune India

Advocates’ association writes to CJI over quick posting of anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Virupakshappa

The Congress too raised questions over it saying that this will not happen without the government support

Advocates’ association writes to CJI over quick posting of anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Virupakshappa

A congress worker wears the face mask of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa with a suitcase filled with fake currency notes during a protest against the Karnataka government over alleged corruption, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 4, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Bengaluru, March 8

The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, has expressed concern over quick posting of the interim anticipatory bail application of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, facing charges of collecting bribes through his son Prashanth Kumar M V.

The Congress too raised questions over it saying that this will not happen without the government support.

The MLA, who resigned as the chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on Tuesday.

The Lokayukta has named Virupakshappa as accused number one after his son Prashanth, who is chief accounts officer in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage, was caught red-handed while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh last Thursday.

Subsequent raids led to the recovery of Rs 8.23 crore cash, besides discovery of gold ornaments, silver and land investment details.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the association led by its president Vivek Subba Reddy and general secretary T G Ravi also highlighted that justice should be equal to all.

“The usual practice in the High Court of Karnataka is that new matters like anticipatory bail take several days and weeks for posting but, however, VIP matters are entertained overnight,” the association said in their letter.

Stating that this practice would lead to the common man losing faith in the judicial system, the association pointed out that an MLA should also be treated as a common man.

The association also appealed to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to direct the registry to post all the anticipatory bail matters in one day, “so that the common man is treated as a VIP.” “It is essential that the temple of justice should be equal to all and any VIP must have to wait just as the common man and in this regard, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru expresses serious shock and concern over the matter,” the lawyers’ body said.

Addressing reporters, Congress state working president Ramalinga Reddy alleged that the government was involved in granting the MLA bail in one day.

“How can an MLA get bail in just one day without government support or the backing of government lawyers? It is not possible to get bail in just one day,” Reddy said at a press conference.

He alleged that when the opposition leaders get caught, they do not get bail for two to three months. The government lawyers argue against the bail in such circumstances.

“However, in this (Madal Virupakshappa’s) case the bail within a day is not possible without government support. The government is also involved in it,” he alleged.

Quoting the Advocates’ Association’s letter, Reddy said if an MLA gets bail in a day then the ordinary people should also be entitled to the same benefit. This is very apt in this country.

The corrupt face of the BJP is now exposed, Reddy said adding, in the last four years ever since the BJP came to power in Karnataka, various scams came to light and prominent among them were the PSI recruitment scam, lecturer recruitment scam.

“Whenever these issues were raised, the adamant BJP government demanded proof. Now they got caught with proof,” he said.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

2
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

3
Punjab

Govt asks DMs to review arms licences of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh, associates

4
Punjab

Pearls Group director Harchand Singh Gill arrested in Rs 60,000-crore ponzi scam

5
Punjab

Canadian NRI stabbed to death in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival

6
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

7
Punjab

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

8
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

9
Sports

Watch: Team India celebrates Holi ahead of 4th Test against Australia; Virat Kohli dances inside team bus

10
Punjab

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Top News

India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate

India slams Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate

India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Kamboj ter...

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

Eight ministers from BJP and one from its ally IPFT inducted...

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Manish Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana’ cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

Saurabh Bharadwaj says there was a request for Sisodia to be...

Navy chopper meets with accident off Mumbai coast

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 personnel rescued

The crew is rescued by a naval patrol aircraft


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja puja for ‘betterment of the country’

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

'Did not meet expectations': Hindi publishers on sales at Delhi book fair

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University