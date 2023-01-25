Aero India to showcase our self-reliance: Rajnath

New Delhi, January 24
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the five-day Aero India to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17 would be show of the growing prowess of the defence and aerospace sector and the rise of a strong and self-reliant new India.
The theme of the event is ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. As many as 731 exhibitors have registered for it so far.
