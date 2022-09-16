Afghanistan national among three arrested in Mundra drugs case

New Delhi, September 15
The NIA today arrested three more accused for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of heroin in large consignments concealed in containers of talc stones and bituminous coal through the maritime route in connection with Mundra Port drug haul case.
The accused were identified as Rah Matullah, an Afghan national living in Delhi, Ishwinder Singh of Panipat and Jasbir Singh of Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.
The NIA investigation revealed Ishwinder, a known drug distributor, was in touch with Javed, an Afghanistan-based key aide of Hassan Daad. “Ishwinder, in connivance with Jasbir Singh, fabricated false documents and rented a warehouse at Hamidpur village near Delhi for illegal activities,” the NIA alleged.
“Sustained examination of Ishwinder revealed the presence of a close aide of Javed, namely Rah Matullah, an Afghan national, in Delhi. Matullah was arrested and 3.9 kg of heroin was recovered from him,” the NIA said.
