 AFT strikes down rule requiring incapacity for civil re-employment also for grant of invalid pension to defence personnel : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • AFT strikes down rule requiring incapacity for civil re-employment also for grant of invalid pension to defence personnel

AFT strikes down rule requiring incapacity for civil re-employment also for grant of invalid pension to defence personnel

‘We hold that the words in Clause 2 of the MoD letter dated 16-07-2020, which requires a permanent incapacity for civil re-employment as well, to be wholly unconstitutional’

AFT strikes down rule requiring incapacity for civil re-employment also for grant of invalid pension to defence personnel

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 11

The Armed Forces Tribunal has, while granting disability benefits to a retired naval officer over 40 years after his discharge from service, struck down provisions of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) regulations that said invalid pension is applicable in only those cases where civilian re-employment is restricted.

“We hold that the words in Clause 2 of the MoD letter dated 16-07-2020, which requires a permanent incapacity for civil re-employment as well, to be wholly unconstitutional,” the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Anu Malhotra and Rear Admiral Dhiren Vig ruled.

The requirement of permanent incapacitation for civil re-employment for invalid pension to armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service in cases where personnel are invalided out of service on account of any bodily or mental infirmity, which is neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service, and which permanently incapacitates them from military service is unconstitutional and unreasonable and not based on any intelligible differentia nor reasonable classification and is thus set aside, the bench said.

The petitioner, a Navy Lieutenant, had joined service in January 1977 and was invalided out of service in December 1982 after being placed in low medical category on account of epilepsy.

He contended that the proceedings of the invaliding medical board and other documents were not provided to him and that he could not have been invalided out in the medical category in which he had been placed. A single discharge certificate issued to him simply stated that he was invalided out for being medically unfit for naval service.

He also averred that during his service of five years and 354 days, he was out on the seas most of the time and thus the disability caused to him was attributable to military service. It was only in 1982 that he was first diagnosed with the disease.

He submitted that after being invalided out at the age of 26 years, the only thing on his mind was to find employment and it was on legal advice in the matter that he took up his case with the naval authorities in May 2019. He requested them for the relevant documents but was informed that they had been destroyed after the stipulated period.

Observing that the MoD’s letter was an over reach over an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court in a similar matter, the Bench held that it was also in total violation of the right to equality and right to live with dignity and respect in terms of the Rights of Person with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Stating that Act provides that the government shall take steps to utilise the capacity of persons with disabilities by providing an appropriate environment and that such persons will not be discriminated against, the Bench directed the government to calculate and sanction the officer’s invalid pension and related benefits from the date of his invalidment from service.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

2
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

3
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

4
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

5
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

6
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

7
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

8
Himachal

300 tourists to be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area today

9
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

10
Chandigarh

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

The accused barged into the office and attacked the MD and C...

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

No loss of life reported so far; CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 cro...

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India b...

GST Council agrees to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value

GST Council agrees to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value

Council approved exemption of GST on import of cancer drug D...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

In a first, Navy submarine periscope refurbished indigenously with CSIO in Chandigarh executing the project

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern