AFT upholds Air Force officer’s dismissal by court martial for outraging the modesty of a woman officer

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

About a decade after an Air Force officer was dismissed from service by a General Court Martial (GCM) on charges of outraging the modesty of a women officer, with whom he had developed friendly association, the Armed forces Tribunal has upheld the trial and conviction.

A Flying Officer, who was commissioned after serving in the ranks as an airman, was tried by the GCM in 2013 on seven charges under provisions of the Air Force Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The court found him guilty on three counts – using criminal force on the woman officer by slapping her, using abusive language and instigating an airman to send vulgar text messages on the woman officer’s mobile numbers.

The woman officer’s number was also uploaded on a porn site.

The officer had been enrolled as an airman in 2005 and was commissioned as an officer in 2012. While undergoing training at the Ari Force Academy, Hyderabad, he had come in contact with the women officer. Later they were both posted to the Air Defence College.

The officer had averred that proper procedure was not followed by the GCM in the conduct of the trial, thereby prejudicing his defence. Earlier, he had been forced to make a confessional statement.

Holding that the charges on which the applicant has been found guilty by the GCM have been proved beyond reasonable doubt, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Srivastave and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, in its order of April 20, 2023, said, “The proved Acts of the applicant are indicative of his rash, needlessly aggressive and outrageous attitude in life.”

Ruling that the sentence awarded to the officer is legal and in accordance with provisions of Section 73 of the Air Force Act, 1950, the Bench added that the proceedings of the GCM are in order and finding of the Court is fully supported by the legally tenable evidence on record.

“The proved misconduct of the applicant reveals that his integrity is not beyond reproach and he has not imbibed service norms and ethos despite about eight years of service in the Indian Air Force,” the Bench remarked.

The other airman who had sent vulgar messages to the women officer was also tried by a District Court Martial and sentenced to undergo two months detention and dismissal from service. This sentence was later commuted to forfeiture of two years’ service for the purpose of increased pay and pension.