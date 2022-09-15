AFT upholds Army policy for 'unfit' officers

Chandigarh, September 14
The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld the Army’s policy of not promoting officers placed in low medical category to the rank of Brigadier and above even if they fulfil the other required parameters for promotion.
Dismissing a petition filed by a Brigadier who was not promoted to Major General on medical grounds, the tribunal observed that the said promotion policy was revisited by the Army authorities and found to be comprehensive and not requiring any amendments.
A Brigadier from the Army Education Corps had been placed in permanent low medical category (P2) because he was suffering from hypertension which was first diagnosed in 1999 when he was serving in Sikkim.
