AFT upholds dismissal of IAF officer for leaking key papers

Chandigarh, April 25

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld the dismissal of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer for allegedly accepting illegal gratification from a civilian contractor and unauthorisedly handing him certain documents pertaining to the overhaul of AN-32 transport aircraft in Ukraine.

A Court of Inquiry (COI) convened by Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, New Delhi, in 2016 had blamed the officer, an aeronautical engineer of the rank of Wing Commander of developing close relations with the Indian representative of a foreign firm and meeting him several times.

During this course, the officer handed over 45 service documents to the representative and received about Rs 1.25 lakh from him.

The COI also blamed him for improperly directing an airman to hand over an envelope containing two documents, including a letter from the Air Attache, Ukraine, written to Air Headquarters containing details of a meeting between the IAF officers and the overhauling firm, and the status report of the AN-32 overhaul project.

On perusal of records and contentions of the counsels, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz observed, “The evidence on record substantially supports the prosecution case that the petitioner is guilty of having committed the offence charged against him.”