After criticising Congress, Hardik Patel praises BJP, but says he is not joining it; calls himself 'proud Hindu'

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 23

Days after criticising his own party, Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel has praised the ruling BJP for its “decision-making capacity” which, he said, is lacking in the leadership of the opposition party's state unit.

Stating that he is "proud to be a Hindu", Patel, who is working president of the Congress's state unit, denied speculation that he is joining the BJP, saying if at all he needs to take such a decision, he would take the matter before people "with an open heart".

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due in December this year.

The Congress’s plan to rope in Patidar leader Naresh Patel ahead of the state polls has apparently angered Hardik, who believes that his clout as the community leader would be over if the former joined the Congress.

Talking to the media on Friday, nearly a week after criticising the state Congress's "style of functioning", Patel said he had conveyed his opinion to the party high command, and that he hoped it would take a decision keeping the interests of the people of the state in mind.

"We will have to acknowledge that the recent political decisions taken by the BJP show that it has a better political decision-making capacity. I believe that without praising it, we can at least acknowledge the truth. If the Congress wants to become strong, it will have to improve its decision-making capacity," said Patel, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He, however, maintained that there is no question of him quitting the Congress (or joining the BJP which, he claimed, is unfounded speculation). He said he is telling the truth, and thousands of party workers would agree with him that there is a lack of decision-making capacity in the state Congress leadership.

"I am not angry with any individual, but at the state leadership. I do not see that it is fulfilling its responsibilities like the way it should be for the benefit of the state...When someone speaks the truth, people (within the party) interpret it differently - as if that person is planning to leave the party," Patel added.