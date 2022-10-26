After EC rap, Gujarat transfers over 900 officials, remaining 51 to report at headquarters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The administration in poll-bound Gujarat has transferred over 900 officials after it was pulled up by the Election Commission, but 51 more, including six senior IPS officers, are yet to be moved out from their current postings, sources said today.

The sources said following this, the EC has now asked the state chief secretary to ensure that the remaining officers report to their “respective headquarters” and a compliance report should be sent by 4 pm.

Of the 51 officers yet to be transferred are six IPS officers - additional commissioners of police Premvir Sinh (crime, Ahmedabad city) and AG Chauhan (traffic, Ahmedabad city), and deputy commissioners of police Harshad Patel (Control Room, Ahmedabad city), Mukesh Patel (Zone-IV, Ahmedabad city), Bhakti Thakar (Traffic, Ahmedabad city), and Rupal Solanki (Crime, Surat city).

Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat administration to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the assembly polls, the EC had last week sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP).

The EC had shot off a letter to the Gujarat chief secretary last Friday and quoting the same the sources said despite reminders both the officers failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials and were asked to explain the circumstances as to why a compliance report was not furnished “even after the lapse of stipulated time limit”.

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The EC had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

