After farm agitation, anti-India narrative in Manipur: Minister

New Delhi, August 7

Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Monday drew parallels between the farmers’ agitation and Manipur violence, saying anti-India narrative, fanned by vested interests, was witnessed in both.

“When a group of people and vested interests get together and invest in platforms, these operate in remarkable coordination. They cross post, share each other’s content and share a remarkably common consistent goal — lies and hatred about the PM, about the government, fanning communal disharmony and incitement. We have seen this in Manipur recently, we had seen this in farmer agitation too,” Chandrashekhar said, referring to a US media report on how an American millionaire financed networks to push Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India.

