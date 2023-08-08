After farm agitation, anti-India narrative in Manipur: Minister

New Delhi, August 7
Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Monday drew parallels between the farmers’ agitation and Manipur violence, saying anti-India narrative, fanned by vested interests, was witnessed in both.
“When a group of people and vested interests get together and invest in platforms, these operate in remarkable coordination. They cross post, share each other’s content and share a remarkably common consistent goal — lies and hatred about the PM, about the government, fanning communal disharmony and incitement. We have seen this in Manipur recently, we had seen this in farmer agitation too,” Chandrashekhar said, referring to a US media report on how an American millionaire financed networks to push Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...