After heatwave, IMD forecasts light rainfall

New Delhi, April 17
After experiencing heatwave conditions over the past two days, the North-West region, especially Punjab and Haryana, is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted fairly widespread rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, over western Himalayan region during the next five days.
Isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan between April 18 and 20 has been predicted by the IMD.
The IMD said a western disturbance, which brings rain, was active in the western Himalayan region, which would provide some relief from the soaring temperatures in the plains of North-West.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday; over Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.
With Punjab’s Faridkot recording a maximum temperature of 42.7°C, IMD officials informed, heatwave conditions prevailed over North-West India on Monday. Faridabad district in Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1°C.
