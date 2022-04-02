After hijab row, 'halaal' boycott campaign gains steam in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 1

The ‘halaal’ meat boycott campaign is gathering pace in poll-bound Karnataka. With the police having arrested members of a right-wing group in connection with incidents of assault over the sale of ‘halaal’ meat in Shivamogga district, the controversy appears to be gaining steam.

The accused had reportedly assaulted a meat shop and a hotel owner over the sale of ‘halaal’ meat, turning the issue into yet another flashpoint in the state.

Demanding a ban on ‘halaal’ ahead of Ugadi festival tomorrow, some groups alleged money from ‘halaal’ certification was being used in “anti-national activities”. Some BJP leaders also said Hindus were well within their rights to demand non-halaal/jhatka meat like Muslim ‘halaal’. As per Islamic practices, Muslims can only consume ‘halaal’ meat.

Ugadi marks the new Hindu lunar calendar, in which a section of non-vegetarian Hindu families host a feast where meat is offered and served. After the hijab controversy and state temples putting restrictions on businessmen from the Muslim community, denying them permission to set up stalls on shrine premises or at temple fairs, saffron supporters have started urging Hindus not to buy ‘halaal’ products. Right-wing groups are going door to door, asking people to purchase groceries and meat only from “Hindu shops”.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi on record called the ‘halaal’ meat a kind of “economic jihad”. “Halaal is an economic jihad. It means it is used like a jihad, so that Muslims do not do business with others,” Ravi was quoted as saying. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged all sections of society to observe restraint before commenting on social issues.