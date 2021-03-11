After missing MP man is found dead, kin say he was slapped repeatedly by man for identity; show video to cops

The state Congress claims that the man seen slapping the victim in the video is a local BJP leader, and demand action against him

Photo for representation.

PTI

Neemuch, May 21

The family of a mentally challenged man, whose body was found in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district days after he went missing, complained to the police saying a video had come to light in which the victim could be seen being slapped repeatedly by a man, who is asking him to reveal his identity, an official said on Saturday.

The state Congress claimed that the man seen slapping the victim in the video is a local BJP leader, and demanded action against him.

The video purportedly shows the accused asking the victim whether his name is Mohammed, besides demanding his Aadhaar card before repeatedly slapping him. 

Bhawarlal Jain, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam district, had gone missing on May 15 after visiting a religious programme in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, and was found dead on Friday morning on Rampura Road under the jurisdiction of Manasa police station, 38 km from the district headquarters, police said.

"But after performing the last rites of the deceased, his family came to know about the purported video and informed the police," KL Dangi, in-charge of Manasa police station, said.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, and launched a probe.

As per the preliminary information, the man seen in the video assaulting the mentally-challenged was identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, a resident of Manasa, he said.

The man who assaulted the victim and the one who shot the video are absconding, he said.

"The video was probably shot on May 19. Further investigation is under way," Dangi added.

The video purportedly shows the accused slapping the victim repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card. The accused is heard asking the victim if his name is Mohammed and later starts slapping him repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet said the accused Dinesh Kushwaha is a BJP leader.

"I have got information that a crime has been registered against Dinesh Kushwaha of BJP under (IPC) section 302 (murder). Let's see if he gets arrested or not," Singh said in a tweet while tagging another tweet about the Neemuch incident.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state.

"What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state," he said in a tweet.

When asked about the Congress's allegation, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with the party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared. Our party believes in the rule of law."  

He alleged that the previous Congress governments were involved in protecting the criminals.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case had been registered against Kushwaha and a probe is on.

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

