After Nitish, Pawar says not in PM race

New Delhi, May 23
Veteran Opposition leader Sharad Pawar has ruled himself out of the race for prime ministership in 2024, and declared that he would not be contesting the next General Election.
Speaking in Pune late on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Pawar said he would invest his energies in building an Opposition leadership that would advance the interests of the country.
