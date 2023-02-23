After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 23

After the smooth election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, unprecedented scenes were witnessed throughout Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday in the house of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

It was free for all as water bottles were thrown, ballot box dislodged from the gallery of the House and blows exchanged between AAP and BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors tried to take down the voting booth and damaged the mike and other items.

In a video, which has gone viral, two women councillors of opposite parties were caught exchanging blows, and then falling to the floor.

The house had to be adjourned over a dozen times apparently owing to several rounds of sparring between the AAP and BJP councillors throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that she was attacked by the BJP councillors. However, the BJP denied the allegations.

It was at the time of election of six standing committee members that things turned chaotic as BJP councillors raised objections over the use of mobile phones while casting vote.

The AAP claimed that the mayor—who was the presiding officer at the election of the standing committee—agreed to the BJP councillors’ demand of not using the mobiles, but the BJP still didn’t let the House function smoothly.

Following continuous sloganeering, the House had to adjourned for an hour at first on Thursday morning, and thereafter until 10am of Friday.