After wife leaves home with lover, Maharashtra man shoots dead father-in-law

Jalna, March 30
A man allegedly shot dead his father-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna district after the former's wife ran away with her lover, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Sharda Nagar in Ambad on Wednesday, the official said.
"The accused is a resident of Adool in Paithan. His wife eloped with her lover and moved to Aurangabad. Enraged, he confronted his father-in-law. An argument ensued during which he shot dead his father-in-law. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Inspector Shirish Humbe said.
