Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: BSP MP Afzal Ansari was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being sentenced in a kidnapping-cum-murder case. TNS
Air Force chief on four-day visit to Sri Lanka
New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka to strengthen defence ties. PTI
AAP’s Gujarat chief booked over tweet on PM
Ahmedabad: AAP’s Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi has been booked for his ‘Rs 830 cr spent on PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat so far’ tweet. PTI
Lt Gen Adosh Kumar is Artillery DG
New Delhi: Lt Gen Adosh Kumar has taken over as the new Director General of the Regiment of Artillery. He has commanded a unit with a Strike Corps. TNS
Retrieving PoJK on agenda: Minister
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and making it part of India was very much on the agenda of the Union Government and the BJP. TNS
Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’
Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...
Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court
CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August