Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: BSP MP Afzal Ansari was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being sentenced in a kidnapping-cum-murder case. TNS

Air Force chief on four-day visit to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka to strengthen defence ties. PTI

AAP’s Gujarat chief booked over tweet on PM

Ahmedabad: AAP’s Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi has been booked for his ‘Rs 830 cr spent on PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat so far’ tweet. PTI

Lt Gen Adosh Kumar is Artillery DG

New Delhi: Lt Gen Adosh Kumar has taken over as the new Director General of the Regiment of Artillery. He has commanded a unit with a Strike Corps. TNS

Retrieving PoJK on agenda: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and making it part of India was very much on the agenda of the Union Government and the BJP. TNS

