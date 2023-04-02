Against Supreme Court verdict: SILF on allowing foreign firms to practise in country

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

As the Bar Council of India (BCI) allows foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India in areas such as foreign law, international legal issues and arbitration matters on a reciprocal basis, the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) has expressed concern, saying the decision went against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The rules for foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India were not in conformity with the Supreme Court’s judgment, which said only advocates enrolled with State Bar Councils were entitled to practise law in India, an SILF release said. “The BCI is of the view that opening up law practice to foreign lawyers would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too,” read the objects and reasons of the ‘Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022’ notified earlier this month.

However, questioning the manner and timing of the decision to open the legal industry to foreign players, the SILF alleged that the rules were discriminatory. While Indian professionals continue to be governed by the code of conduct under the Advocates Act, foreign law firms would be governed by their home country’s rules, it said.

“The BCI has ceded disciplinary jurisdiction over foreign lawyers to respective foreign regulators. So, foreign lawyers and law firms will not only have their own codes... but will also be judged by foreign regulators,” the SILF said.