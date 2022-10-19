Agency set up to probe Rajiv’s killing disbanded

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The Centre has decided to wind up the 24-year-old Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), which was constituted to probe the conspiracy related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, officials said today.

The MDMA was working under the CBI and comprised officers from multiple central security, intelligence and probe agencies.

The order to disband the agency was issued in May and the pending investigation has been handed over to different units of the CBI, the officials said. The agency was set up in 1998 for two years on the recommendation of the MC Jain Commission and was given annual extensions, but it failed to achieve any major breakthrough.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI