‘Agni Prime’ test-fired from Odisha coast

PTI

Odisha, October 21



India on Friday successfully test-fired indigenously developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from the Odisha coast, Defence Research and Development Organisation sources said.

The sleek missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 am.

The solid-fuelled canisterised missile met all mission parameter during the test.

Its navigation was tracked, monitored by radars and telemetry equipment positioned along various points.