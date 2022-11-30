AG's nod sought for contempt against Info Commissioner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

A lawyer has sought Attorney General R Venkataramani’s consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar for allegedly making scandalous remarks against the Supreme Court.

In a letter to the AG, Advocate-on-Record Aldanish Rein accused Mahurkar of attempting to scandalise and lower the authority of the SC by his order dated November 25, 2022, in which he allegedly observed that the Supreme Court’s 1993 judgment in All India Imam Organisation & Ors vs Union Of India & Ors was passed in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

The order had said that the top court’s verdict particularly violated Article 27, which says the taxpayers’ money will not be used to favour any particular religion.