Ahead of April 22 deadline, Rahul begins moving out

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Workers were seen moving around household items as two trucks lay parked outside 12 Tughlaq Lane, the fortress-like official residence of Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP late last month and subsequently asked to vacate his official bungalow.

The deadline to vacate the house is April 22.

Rahul has been swamped with offers for home by his party colleagues. However, it is learnt that the 52-year-old former Congress chief will be moving to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence as of now. “They (BJP) can take my house and put me in jail, but they can’t stop me from representing the people of Wayanad and their issues,” Rahul said recently while addressing his constituents at Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul was found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark regarding people with the surname Modi.

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday said it would pronounce on April 20 its order on Rahul’s plea for a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case.