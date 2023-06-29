Ahead of elections, Singh Deo named Chhattisgarh Dy CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh elections later this year, the Congress today named TS Singh Deo, state’s Health Minister, as Deputy CM in a bid to address the raging factional war in the ranks.

The decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to set the Chhattisgarh house in order and unite the cadres. Singh Deo had long been upset over being denied CM’s post on rotation with incumbent Bhupesh Baghel, which party sources say was an understanding reached with the top brass when the Congress won the polls in 2018.

With the latest move, sources say, the Congress might also move to iron out differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.

Singh Deo’s appointment came after a meeting of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with senior Chhattisgarh leaders, including CM Baghel and AICC general secretary in-charge Kumari Selja today.