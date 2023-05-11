Ahead of G20 meet, Army on alert at border over Pak chaos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

In view of Tuesday’s developments in Pakistan and a short spurt in militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has issued an alert to its troops along the entire western border.

Already, the focus had been on the Kashmir Valley as a G20 tourism working group meet is slated at the end of this month.

The move comes as Pakistan Army’s senior officers are under attack by mobs protesting the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The security establishment has kept a close watch at developments in the neighbouring country. Pakistan Army could try and do something along the borders with India to divert attention away from the protests which seem to be getting angrier at the military.

Several Pakistani military garrisons at Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore are under attack.

Sources said there is a chance of Pakistan Army trying some tactics along the borders to show its relevance in Pakistan and to its citizens.

There could even be an attempt in the form of breaching the ceasefire that is in place since February 2021 along the Line of Control (LoC) or telling militants to up the ante in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional security personnel have been deployed on the ground and drones are being used for aerial surveillance. Sniffer dogs are assisting security personnel in checking vehicles at various checkpoints to prevent movement of explosives.

