Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, KP employees seek refuge in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 9

Several Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley have shifted to Jammu after they were reportedly advised by the authorities to be cautious ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar that will take place from May 22-24.

Source said with terrorists making renewed attempts to create unrest in the region, employees belonging to the minority community had been verbally told by their seniors not to venture out for non-essential work.

Most of these employees are based in Jammu and many have returned. The Tribune talked to five such staffers who, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that they had come to Jammu after they were advised to exercise caution due to the renewed terror threat.

Intelligence agencies have got inputs that the ISI would go to any extent to disrupt the G20 event to portray that the region was violence-ridden. “While there was no written communication, we were advised by seniors to remain cautious till the event. Most of the minority community employees thus left the Valley,” said a Kashmiri Pandit employee. A meeting of the staffers who have returned to Jammu was held today. Several issues, including the fresh threat faced by the community, were discussed. It was decided that they would stay put in Jammu till the event was over.

Over 6,500 from the minority community are employed in the Valley. Many of them are working in South Kashmir districts — Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama. An employee from Anantnag said, “We are worried because of the rise in targeted killings. We didn’t want to take any chance, so we talked to our seniors who advised us to go to Jammu till the G20 event is over.”

He said even those staying back in the Valley had been told to keep a low profile and not move out for non-essential work. “They have also been told not to follow the same route and routine even if they want to go out,” he added.