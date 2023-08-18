Ahead of G20, PM Modi to visit Indonesia for ASEAN meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

A couple of days before India hosts the G20 summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN summit. This will be his second visit to Indonesia in a year, having been to Bali in November last year for the G20 summit, according to reports.

The ASEAN summit is scheduled from September 5 to 7 while the G20 summit will take place from September 9 to 10. Before the Indonesia visit, the Prime Minister will also travel to South Africa for the BRICS summit, scheduled from August 22 to 24.

Besides civilisational links with many ASEAN nations, India also has a robust economic relationship with the 11-nation grouping, but it has stayed away from an economic partnership agreement between ASEAN and its associate members.

#Narendra Modi