Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, NDA allies repose faith in PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Partners of the ruling NDA met on Monday to strategise ahead of the Budget session of Parliament commencing tomorrow and reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a little over a year left for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Some partners, however, raised specific demands in the run-up to General Election.

Noting that the government was on the right track as far as the governance goes, AIADMK’s M Thambidurai said, “We are NDA partners and will support the ruling party in the passage of Bills in Parliament. We, however, want that Tamil Nadu’s interest is kept in mind.”

The AIADMK has demanded scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical undergraduate programme and restoration of the previous system of merit-based admission, protection of Tamil fishermen’s interest and declaration of all Schedule Eight languages as national official languages. The AIADMK also sought a debate on federalism and role of Governors.

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale said the NDA was geared to win 2024 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi’s leadership.

He, however, added the RPI had specific demands, including a law to ensure reservation in promotions to SCs and STs and rise in the quantum of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SCs and wards whose parents are engaged in unclean and hazardous occupations.

Importantly, even though the BJP and National People’s Party could not reach a pre-poll alliance for the ensuing Meghalaya elections, NPP MP Agatha Sangma attended today’s meeting, signalling that the ties were otherwise normal.

Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, Rahul Shewale of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan were also present at the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said, “The BJP has decided it will cut its own time in Parliament and give more time to smaller NDA partners.”

Rajnath hails jawans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there was no cause for concern around the LAC and Indian soldiers had done a fantastic job repelling unilateral attempts by China to intrude into India along the LAC. He said this while responding to BSP's demand to discuss in Parliament alleged Chinese intrusions in Tawang sector and Galwan.

