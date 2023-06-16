Ahead of panchayat polls, 3 shot in Bengal

PTI

Kolkata, June 15

Three persons were shot dead and several others injured in two districts of West Bengal on Thursday during the ongoing violence over the filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat elections, police officials said.

Two persons were killed at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, while another youth was gunned down by miscreants at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said they were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress.

Thursday was the last day for filing nomination papers.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters resorted to violence to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence.

“People would give the opposition parties a befitting reply if they think they can unleash one-sided violence,” said Mamata, also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

She denied any involvement of her party workers in the incidents of violence, stating the TMC had instructed its members to allow all candidates to file their nominations.

Talking to reporters outside a party office at Diamond Harbour, she asserted that the party had denied tickets to non-performers.