Ahead of plenary today, Congress takes dig at TMC

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Raipur, February 23

Raising voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies would be the basic requirement for parties seeking to forge an anti-BJP coalition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said today, on the eve of the party’s 85th plenary session which will start here on Friday.

“We know our role. A strong and empowered Congress would be at the centre of an anti-BJP alliance,” said Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), laying down the contours for the plenary discussions which would focus on strategy for Opposition unity, strengthening the Congress organisation and building on the “success of Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Ramesh said Congress chief Kharge’s speech on the last day of the plenary on Sunday would throw light on the shape of the coalition of Opposition parties that the Congress envisaged for the next General Election.

“But we do think that for an alliance to be formed, all members must raise their voice against Prime Minister’s plans and policies. All parties, without fear and hesitation, must do so. I guess you understand what I am hinting at,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh’s comment came close on the heels of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Shillong on Wednesday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee fielded candidates in Goa to help the BJP and it was contesting polls in Meghalaya with the same objective.

The TMC hit back asking whether the Congress, too, was helping the BJP by fighting 92 seats in the 2021 Bengal polls.

The plenary begins at a time when the TMC, K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS and AAP remain reluctant to accept Congress’ head-ship of any anti-BJP front. The BRS is making attempts to form such a front. Ramesh said Congress was the only political party which was relentlessly targeting PM Modi’s policies.