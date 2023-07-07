Ahead of PM's France visit, NSA holds talks with Macron's aide

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, July 6
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris, NSA Ajit Doval held talks on Thursday with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, and discussed further collaborations in defence, space and nuclear technology.
Earlier, Bonne also met PM Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of his forthcoming visit to France next week, official sources said. PM Modi has been invited as guest of honour by the French President on July 14 to participate in Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
Paris has approved French engine-maker Safran to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture and finally certify an engine for India’s advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter for the Indian armed forces.
The French Government has offered 100 per cent transfer of technology for the proposed 110-kilonewton engine.
Tri-service contingent leaves for Paris
- A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces on Thursday left for Paris to participate in the Bastille Day parade next week
- The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment, whose troops participated in both World Wars as well as post-Independence operations
