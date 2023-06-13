Ahead of poll, Centre awaits UCC report

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 12

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Centre is awaiting the report of the 22nd Law Commission on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to take any further call on the matter.

Official sources today said the Law Commission’s report would “guide the future course of action for the Centre even as several state governments have already embarked on the UCC path”.

Will guide future course of action Sources say the Law Commission’s report would ‘guide the future course of action for the Centre even as several state governments have already embarked on the UCC path’

Ahead of the 2024 elections, some states are likely to bring the Uniform Civil Code, with Uttarakhand, Gujarat and UP already forming panels for the purpose

The UCC exercise is driven by concerns over changing demography; the percentage of Muslims in India’s population rose from 13.4 in 2001 to 14.2 in 2011

Meanwhile, a special committee formed by the BJP-led Uttarakhand Government to finalise a draft UCC Bill and submit to the state for adoption has, in a unique move, on June 14, invited all Uttarakhand residents living in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for a dialogue on the UCC and its need and implications.

The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd). The suggestions received would be incorporated into the final report of the UCC committee in the state, sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said that ahead of the 2024 General Election, some states were likely to bring the UCC, with Uttarakhand, Gujarat and UP already forming panels for the purpose.

The UCC exercise, said a BJP leader, is driven by concerns regarding changing demography in certain states. The percentage of Muslims in India’s population rose from 13.4 in 2001 to 14.2 in the 2011 Census data. Assam saw the highest rise in Muslim population from 30.9 per cent of the state’s population in 2001 to 34.2 per cent in 2011. Uttarakhand followed with a 2 percentage points rise, Kerala 1.9 per cent and Goa 1.6 per cent.

The government, meanwhile, has cancelled projects related to 58,465 units under the PM Jan Vikas Karyakram, an infrastructure project of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, sanctioned between 2008 and 2019 after the states failed to execute these within a span of a decade. The states told the Centre the projects were unviable.