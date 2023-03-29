Ahead of polls, BJP plans OBC outreach

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Ahead of six Assembly elections this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP has finalised a national outreach programme to take the message of government’s pro-OBC decisions and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's anti-OBC remarks to the grassroots level.

BJP's OBC cell workers will visit one lakh homes in villages between April 6 and 14 to hammer Congress' “anti-OBC mindset”, with focus on how recommendations of the Kalelkar Commission (India’s first backward class commission) could not be implemented under late PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, how late PM Rajiv Gandhi opposed Mandal Commission’s report and how the Congress opposed constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes in 2018.

“We will reach out to one crore people in one lakh villages to drive home the message of PM Modi’s OBC welfare policies in nine years,” K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha chief, said today.