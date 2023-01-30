Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility

ANI

New Delhi, January 30

An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan’s Udaipur due to low visibility, officials said on Monday.

The flight is now scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 9.10am, said Vistara.

"Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9.10am," Vistara said.

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.