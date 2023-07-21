Ahmedabad court rejects Setalvad’s discharge plea

Ahmedabad, July 20
A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s application seeking discharge in a case related to alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
While rejecting the plea, Additional Sessions Judge AR Patel also asked the prosecution and defence to “open the case” (start trial proceedings) from July 24. The Gujarat Government had opposed Setalvad’s application, arguing she abused the trust of riots victims and implicated innocent persons. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to her in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.
