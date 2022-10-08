AI ex-pilot among six arrested after seizure of drugs worth Rs 120 crore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 60 kg of banned drug mephedrone, worth over Rs 120 crore, from Mumbai and Gujarat and arrested six members of an inter-state cartel, including a former Air India pilot, in this connection, an official said today.

NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Singh said the seizures followed a tip-off received by the naval intelligence unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat. “Following the inputs, the officials from the NCB headquarters in Delhi and its Mumbai zonal unit conducted a raid at Jamnagar on October 3 and seized 10 kg mephedrone,” he said.

On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on SB Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 kg of mephedrone, the official said. After the raid, the NCB arrested two persons, including Sohail Gafar Mahida, a former Air India pilot.

Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.