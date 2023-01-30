AI flight makes emergency landing

Tribune News Service

Kochi: An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure. A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 pm and the aircraft landed at 8.26 pm. PTI

Six killed as truck ploughs into crowd

Lakhimpur Kheri: Six persons were killed in a road mishap in Lakhimpur Kheri as a truck ran over a group of people standing on the roadside along the Kheri-Bahraich highway. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and mowed down the group that had gathered following a minor collision. PTI

Flyer removes plane’s door cover, booked

New Delhi: A passenger travelling on a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight was booked after he tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was airborne and on approach for landing. The passenger was identified as Pranav Raut.