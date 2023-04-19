AI plane makes emergency landing in Delhi

New Delhi: Air India's Pune-Delhi flight, with 180 passengers on board, safely made an emergency landing at IGI Airport on Tuesday after a windshield crack. Full emergency was declared at the airport. ians
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
The new standards will give more than a million students in ...