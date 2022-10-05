AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

Newly appointed AIIMS Director M Srinivas has directed the hospital staff to not ask security personnel, who are posted to help patients, to do any other work except for the one designated to them. He also said security staff found having food or refreshments during the duty hours would be removed from the rolls.

The Director, in another order, barred the use of cellphone by outsourced staff deputed at the out-patient department (OPD) registration counters, saying the workers were often seen busy on the phone causing delay in the OPD registration and inconvenience to patients.

“It has been noticed that the outsourced staff at the OPD registration counters often use mobile phones while patients wait in queues, causing delay in service delivery and inconvenience to them. It has been decided that no outsourced staff working at the OPD registration counters shall keep their mobile phones with them while on duty with effect from October 16. To facilitate this, respective area in-charges are required to provide a safe box for the outsourced staff to deposit their mobile phones before starting their duty,” a copy of the order read.

From October 10, patients attending OPD in AIIMS surgical block will be registered in the surgical block itself instead of the New RAK OPD, where they are currently registered.

AIIMS has also waived Rs 10 fee for a new OPD card and has introduced the “slot-wise” token number appointment system for patients without prior appointments.

Free transport for cancer patients

AIIMS has decided to provide free transport facility to patients from DR BRAIRCH (Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital) to National Cancer Institute, AIIMS campus, Jhajjar. This would address overcrowding at DR BRAIRCH, said AIIMS.

#aiims