'Ailing' Congress taking medicine from compounder, not from doctor, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress, its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the party needed medicine for treating it which is being provided by compounders instead of by doctors.

Azad accused the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right.

Speaking to reporters at his house, Azad who quit the party on Friday, alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

He said he would not join the BJP as it would not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir and that he would soon set up a new party there as assembly elections could be announced anytime.

"I give my best wishes to the Congress, but the party needs medicine more than the wishes. And, this medicine is being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of by the doctors," he told reporters.

"The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The leaders promoted in states are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party," Azad said while targeting the party leadership.

He said the party’s foundation had turned weak and the organisation could fall anytime and that is why he along with some leaders decided to quit it.

Azad also questioned the DNA of those who questioned him and accused those leaders in the Congress of conspiring and "planting news" against party leaders and thus weakening the organisation.