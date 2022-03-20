AIMIM keen on joining MVA alliance in Maha

PTI

Aurangabad, March 19

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel had shown interest to join the Shiv Sena-led ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has rejected Jaleel’s offer while the other coalition partners, the NCP and Congress, said the AIMIM must prove that it was a “like-minded” party and not the “BJP’s B-team”.

The AIMIM Maharashtra chief, Jaleel, showed this desire when NCP leader Rajesh Tope visited his residence on Friday to condole the death of his mother.

Jaleel said, “It is always alleged that BJP wins because of us. To prove this allegation wrong, I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance.” He again reiterated this on Saturday and said there was no power left in the Sena to defeat the BJP. “That’s why they need the support of Congress and NCP,” Jaleelsaid.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut rejected Jaleel’s suggestion, saying those who “bow before the grave of Aurangzeb” could not be acceptable to Maharashtra. —