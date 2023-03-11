IANS
Bengaluru, March 11
An air hostess, who flew down to the city from Dubai to meet her male friend, reportedly fell to her death on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place on the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Archana from Himachal Pradesh.
Preliminary investigations reveal that she worked for a reputed airline company and had come from Dubai to meet her friend Adesh, a software professional.
Adesh hailed from Kerala and is working in Bengaluru. Police state that both were in a relationship for the past several years.
The body has been shifted to the Saint John's hospital.
Sources said chances of foul play cannot be ruled out in the case.
Details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried
On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Tejashwi Yadav unlikely to appear before CBI for questioning on Saturday, seeks fresh date
The federal agency had summoned RJD leader Yadav for questio...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child
‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...
BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case
Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...
Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment
The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...