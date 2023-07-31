Air India Express flight faces technical problem, lands at Thiruvananthapuram; emergency declared at airport

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah with 154 passengers faced technical difficulties shortly after take-off on Monday and was diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here where it landed safely, Airport sources said.
While the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, AI Express said it was a precautionary landing.
The flight, IX 613, with 154 passengers and six crew on board, departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu around 10:45 AM.
The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:01 PM, an Air India spokesperson said.
The airport authority also informed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain Air India Express flight, IX 573, with 180 passengers, abandoned takeoff due to technical reasons at 11:06 AM.
