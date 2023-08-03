Air India Express flight makes precautionary landing at Kochi

Kochi, August 3
An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the airport here on August 2 night after a passenger reported a suspected burning smell shortly after take-off, an airline source said on Thursday.
According to the source, soon after the take-off of the aircraft from the Cochin International Airport, a guest reported some kind of suspected burning smell.
As somebody had reported a burning smell inside the aircraft, as a precautionary measure, it was decided to turn back.
The aircraft, after landing at the airport on Wednesday night, was inspected, and nothing amiss was found, it said.
The Air India Express arranged another aircraft, which left for Sharjah on a delayed basis carrying around 175 passengers.
