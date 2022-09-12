Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

Air India on Monday said it would progressively induct 30 new aircraft, including five wide-body Boeing planes, from December this year, as the Tatas-owned airline looks to boost its domestic and international services.

The airline has signed leases and letters of intent for inducting five wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months.

"These new aircraft, which will enter service from late 2022, will increase the airline's fleet by over 25 per cent. Not counting the 10 long-grounded narrow-body and six wide-body aircraft that have been returned to service in recent months, these new aircraft mark the first major fleet expansion since Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group earlier this year," it said in a release.

The planes being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, four Airbus A321 neos and five Boeing B777-200LRs.

The B777-200LRs will join the fleet between December 2022 and March 2023. They will be deployed on routes from Indian metro cities to the US.

"Mumbai will see the addition of flights to San Francisco as well as to both the New York area's international airports, Newark Liberty and John F Kennedy, while Bangalore will receive a 3x weekly service to San Francisco.

"These aircraft will result in Air India offering Premium Economy haul flights for the first time," the statement said.

According to the release, the 4 A321 neo aircraft are expected to join the fleet in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, while the 21 A320 neos will be inducted in the second half of 2023.

These aircraft will be deployed on domestic sectors as well as for short-haul international destinations.