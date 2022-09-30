Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco

New Delhi, September 30
Air India will introduce 20 additional weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco in the next three months as the Tatas-owned airline seeks to strengthen its international presence.
With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, more than 5,000 additional seats will be offered every week to customers, the carrier said in a release on Friday.
The airline's current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will now go up to 48 flights.
Birmingham will receive extra five flights per week, three from Delhi and two additional from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional weekly flights, of which, five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.
Together, seven Indian cities will now have non-stop Air India flights to the UK's capital, the release said.
Air India's flights to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week.
It will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a triweekly service, and reinstate a triweekly Bengaluru operation. With the additions, Air India will have 16 weekly flights from the current 10, with non-stop service from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
According to the release, the additional flights, which will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December this year, is part of the airline's ongoing endeavour to reclaim its position as a leader on the international aviation map.
Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said as the airline reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus.
"This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive