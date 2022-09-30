Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

Air India will introduce 20 additional weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco in the next three months as the Tatas-owned airline seeks to strengthen its international presence.

With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, more than 5,000 additional seats will be offered every week to customers, the carrier said in a release on Friday.

The airline's current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will now go up to 48 flights.

Birmingham will receive extra five flights per week, three from Delhi and two additional from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional weekly flights, of which, five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.

Together, seven Indian cities will now have non-stop Air India flights to the UK's capital, the release said.

Air India's flights to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week.

It will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a triweekly service, and reinstate a triweekly Bengaluru operation. With the additions, Air India will have 16 weekly flights from the current 10, with non-stop service from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the release, the additional flights, which will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December this year, is part of the airline's ongoing endeavour to reclaim its position as a leader on the international aviation map.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said as the airline reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus.

"This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration," he said.

