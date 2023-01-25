Air India urination case: Accused moves court for bail

New Delhi, January 25
Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking bail.
Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.
The sessions court is likely to hear the arguments on his application on January 27.
Mishra was arrested by a joint team of Bengaluru and Delhi police after he had gone incommunicado following the sordid incident on an Air India flight on November 26, 2022.
Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the woman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...
Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names
Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...
Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi
Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani
Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu
'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...
BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI
Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...