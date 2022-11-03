 Air pollution: Noida schools told to hold online classes till November 8, says order : The Tribune India

Air pollution: Noida schools told to hold online classes till November 8, says order

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools

Air pollution: Noida schools told to hold online classes till November 8, says order

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

Noida, November 3

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.

The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar’s District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated.

“All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible,” Singh said.

“However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8,” the DIOS told PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

The air quality index on Thursday reached severe levels in Noida and Greater Noida, with thick smog engulfing parts of the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

4
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

5
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

6
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

7
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

8
World

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

9
Punjab

SAD suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur over SGPC election row

10
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Unidentified assailants open fire on container-mounted-truck carrying ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

Khan was leading long march to Islamabad demanding early ele...

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

According to PTI leaders, Khan is presently ‘out of danger’

As Delhi’s air turns ‘severe’, ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Air quality panel says state government may take a call on t...

‘Arrest me if I’ve committed crime’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s dare amid ED summons

'Arrest me if I've committed crime': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's dare amid ED summons

ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional...

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh in Level II in Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index scores

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

As Delhi’s air turns ‘severe’, ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Man held for running fake pathology lab in Gurugram

53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble-burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners