AirAsia fined Rs 20L for lapse in pilot training

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Tata Group-owned budget carrier AirAsia India for violation of certain norms relating to pilots’ training.

A statement released by the DGCA did not specify the exact nature of the violation. However, a clarification issued by AirAsia indicated that the lapse could be related to simulator training.

The DGCA also ordered the removal of the airline’s head of training for a period of three months, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners (DEs), as per the statement.

It said, “During an inspection, a DGCA team observed a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of AirAsia were not done during pilot proficiency check/instrument rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organisation requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations.”

AirAsia said the airline had already conducted mandatory exercises of the pilots. “We wish to reiterate that there is no deviation from the safety margins required for our operations. Nonetheless, we are reviewing the DGCA order and are considering making an appeal,” it said.