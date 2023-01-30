AirAsia flight aborts take-off after bird-hit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight aborted its take-off after a bird-hit at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

“The pilot of an AirAsia flight aborted take-off after a suspected bird-hit on the runway around 11 am. The aircraft returned to the bay and all the passengers were deboarded safely,” spokesperson for the airport Rupesh Kumar said. He said there were over 180 passengers on the flight.

A DGCA official said AirAsia A320 aircraft VT-RED operating flight i5-319 (Lucknow-Kolkata) was involved in reject take-off due to “bird strike”.