Airfare caps to go from Aug 31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

The Central Government has decided to do away with airfare caps imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restriction on ticket prices will be lifted from August 31, said an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry today.

With this step, the market forces will determine the price of an air ticket. Ticket prices are likely to be less during the lean travel periods and will go up when there is huge demand – for instance, during festive season. Airlines have been pressing for the removal of fare caps for long. “After a review of the current status of the scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand… a decision has been taken to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from August 31,” the order said.

The ministry also asked the airlines and airport operators to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid were strictly followed.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that the decision to remove airfare caps had been taken after a careful analysis of the daily demand and the prices of air turbine fuel (ATF).